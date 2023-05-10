American Inequality

American Inequality

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Gloria malcolm's avatar
Gloria malcolm
Jan 3, 2024

Excellent information. Gloria Malcolm Lawrence iville Georgia 30046

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Becoming Human
Jul 17, 2023

It is interesting that you have not included any analysis of the financialization of single family and small homes. Hedge funds and investors (including AirBnb owners) have substantially increased their holdings and are responsible for 20% of home purchases since 2020.

That number rises to 33% in some hotter municipalities. The extreme capital and interest rate advantage of modern funds makes them modern-day feudal estate holders for all intents and purposes. Combined with the high cost and restrictions on new home building, they are creating a significant part of the new renting reality.

We as a society need to ask whether homes are corporate investments or a bedrock of society, as they really cannot be both.

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