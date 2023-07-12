American Inequality

American Inequality

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Shawn's avatar
Shawn
Jul 12, 2023

Great article. I went without insurance for 8 years, post divorce, because I refused to pay high premiums for a high deductible plan. I crossed my fingers and prayed that nothing would happen. Thank goodness I’m now old enough for Medicare. I still hope nothing major happens.

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John Howard
Dec 6, 2024

Thanks for your thoughtful article, exposing these data more broadly might help promote change. I left the US with family more than 15 years ago to escape the 'pre-existing condition' issue which could at that time threaten a sick individual with death and their family with bankruptcy. The ACA, implemented in 2010 after we left, had beneficial outcomes but falls very short of the kind of healthcare coverage framework you argue for. (For information I am a resident of France.)

I'd quibble on two points: (1) It is flattering to call how healthcare is managed in the US a 'system', unless the binding element in calling it thus is 'capitalism.' (2) You write, "Healthcare should be about providing a safeguard for the sick." In many of the other 32 countries your article refers to it is not just about people who require treatment; it is also about proactivity in screening, testing and vaccinating to prevent sickness in the first place. There is, of course, an obvious link when discussing healthcare to regulatory matters, such as workplace safety and the gun violence epidemic in America.

Finally, my modest contribution to the debate is found here: https://leavingamerica.substack.com/p/it-doesnt-have-to-be-this-way-healthcare?r=1u1uw5

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