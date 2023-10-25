American Inequality

American Inequality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
João's avatar
João
Oct 26, 2023

Jesus, you can see the reservations.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeremy Ney
rawrtigerlily's avatar
rawrtigerlily
Oct 25, 2023Edited

Thank you for highlighting the current trend in smoking rates and the very helpful round up of policies that have been successful in reducing smoking rates.

One of my parents tried many times over the years to quit smoking, and I really pressed the matter when my son was diagnosed with asthma and visits to their house were clearly aggravating his condition. Despite an attempt to quit again, they went back to smoking.

It was only when the state (MN) implemented a cigarette tax of about $1.50 per pack (it subsequently has been increased again I think) that my parent was FINALLY properly motivated enough to quit, because they couldn't stand the idea of paying all that extra tax to the government. :P

Of course my siblings and I tried to get them to think about the cost of smoking many times over the years... that they were basically burning up $30,000 a decade that might have been spend on other things, but it's only when Uncle Sam would get the money, instead of RJ Reynolds that it was too much an injustice to bear. ;)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeremy Ney
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremy Ney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture