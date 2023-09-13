American Inequality

American Inequality

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Daniel Bassill
Sep 13, 2023

I've been a fan of using maps since I learned about their potential in 1993 while trying to show where non-school tutor/mentor programs were located in Chicago and where more were needed. I've built a library with links to data visualizations such as yours. We need more people looking at this information.

What I have not yet seen is mapping of resources being distributed, down to the neighborhood level. Massive levels of funds from philanthropy, government, business and private donors have been generated annually to fight poverty, yet as some of your maps show, there still are many areas that don't seem to have been reached. Or reached consistently for many years.

Are you (or anyone else) doing any visualizations showing funding flows?

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1 reply by Jeremy Ney
Daniel Bassill's avatar
Daniel Bassill
Sep 13, 2023

Here's a page showing six sub sections of my library. Two are focused on GIS maps and visualization. https://tutormentorexchange.net/resource-links/collaboration-process-improvement

And here's a page on my website where I focus on "distribution" of needed youth programs and resources. https://tutormentorexchange.net/mapping-the-programs

I embed maps and visualizations in my http://tutormentor.blogspot.com blog and focus on uses of maps in the http://mappingforjustice.blogspot.com site. Both of these blogs date back to 2008 and earlier.

And here's a concept map where I point to many data mapping platforms. http://tinyurl.com/TMI-MappingData

I'll check out the site you sent. However, what I like about your work is that you're using data maps in stories and offering solutions. I don't see enough of this on other platforms, and I don't see a consistent effort to teach others to embed data maps in on-going stories. Doing so would increase the number of people looking at this information and the frequency in which they see it.

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